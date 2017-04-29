Citywide

Since 2002, comic book stores and libraries around the world have celebrated Free Comic Book Day on the first Saturday in May. This year, Santa Monica Public Library joins the fun, beginning with a week full of activities from May 1 through May 4, and ending on Saturday, May 6, 2017 with Free Comic Book Day.

On Free Comic Book Day, Saturday, May 6, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., adults, teens and kids can stop by any Library location to pick up a free comic book (while supplies last). They can also stop by the Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd., where we’ll be celebrating the day with a bunch of comics-related activities. At 11:00 a.m., join us for a recent blockbuster movie screening starring a ragtag band of intergalactic misfits. Between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., fans can pick up their free comic book and pose in our superhero photo booth, with costumes definitely encouraged. From 1 to 4 p.m., join us for drop-in crafts and other comics-related activities. Then from 2 to 3 p.m., take a walk over to our event co-sponsor Hi De Ho Comics, at 1431 Lincoln Blvd, who are hosting a cosplay contest as part of their all-day Free Comic Book Day celebration.

For the week leading up to Free Comic Book Day, all four Santa Monica Public Library branch locations will offer more free comic book programming. For movie titles, addresses and other details, see smpl.org/comics or call (310) 458-8600.

On Monday, May 1, from noon to 9 p.m., the Fairview Branch offers a drop-in, personalized comic bookmark craft program that all ages are welcome to enjoy.

On Tuesday, May 2, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Pico Branch hosts Ka-Pow!: A Comic Book Celebration, an all-ages party with crafts, a comic exhibit and more.

On Wednesday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m., the Montana Avenue Branch screens a satirical, coming-of-age comedy film based on a popular, adult graphic novel.

Thursday, May 4, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., the Ocean Park Branch invites kids ages 5-11 to make a no-sew superhero cape (bring a plain t-shirt to cut and decorate).

All programs are free; seating is limited and on a first arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to event. All Library locations are served by the Big Blue Bus. Call branches for route information. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.