The Santa Monica Pier Corporation is currently seeking volunteer docents to guide visitors through the rich history of the century-old Santa Monica Pier. Docents will be trained to share fascinating stories about the apartments above the Merry Go-Round, celebrity lore surrounding such icons as Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin, and the legend about a certain fishing boat captain who became immortalized as a world-famous cartoon character.

Docents will operate out of the Pier Shop inside the historic Merry Go-Round Building and will provide information on site as well as take visitors on walking historical tours. Those interested in being docents need not be experts – yet. Training sessions will be held in mid-July.

Docents will be required to work on their feet as well as to walk the length of the Pier two to three times per day. Docent shifts will be late morning/early afternoons on Saturdays and Sundays and on weekdays during peak seasons. Expected participation is one-to-two days per month, or more if desired.

Interested volunteer docent candidates can contact Lara Talatinian at lara@santamonicapier.org or call (310) 458-8901.

Submitted by Ryan Porter