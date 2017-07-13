On June 27, 2017 at about 3:58 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at the Mercenary General Store -120 Broadway regarding a disturbance at a business. The reporting party indicated a male subject was inside the location grabbing merchandise and yelling at people for unknown reasons. Officers spoke to the reporting party that indicated the subject was still inside the store getting increasingly agitated, throwing merchandise around the store and threw a mirror onto the floor causing it to break. Officers detained the subject. The store owner was desirous of prosecution. The mirror was valued at $200.

Jose Luis Campos, 50, from Santa Monica, was arrested and later issued a citation for vandalism. Bail was set at $500.

