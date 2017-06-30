On June 21, at about 10:46 p.m.

Officers responded to the Whole Foods 365 at 2121 Cloverfield Blvd, which is under construction, regarding an alarm activation. Officers entered the store and conducted a search of the store. As officers searched the store, they located a subject rummaging through several boxes. Officers detained the suspect for an investigation. The suspect was in possession of several items belonging to the construction company. The suspect had no explanation for being on the property. The suspect was taken into custody. Jun Gyu Shin, 26, from Santa Monica was arrested for burglary and vandalism. Bail was set at $20,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.