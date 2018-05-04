The Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation is hosting its 3rd annual Santa Monica-Malibu Wine Auction on Sunday, May 6 at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, the event’s sponsor hotel in Santa Monica.

At the elegant event, presented by Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows/MSD Capital, Kaiser Permanente and Santa Monica Place/Macerich, guests will sample tastings from more than 30 wine and food vendors. The evening will also feature exciting live and silent auctions, dessert tastings and dancing. Full details about the event are available at smmwineauction.org.

Tickets range from $150 to $225.

“We invite all parents and community members to this incredible celebration of wine, food and our schools,” said David Vukadinovich, President of the Ed Foundation Board of Directors. “It’s an extraordinary evening of top-notch tasting and auctions, all to raise funds for arts, STEM, instructional aides, and more for our students.”

The first two Wine Auctions raised a combined $374,000 for local schools. All proceeds from the event benefit the Education Foundation, which funds programs at every school in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. SMMEF-funded staff and programs include arts education for the district’s 4,900 elementary students, 87 instructional assistants, and enrichment grants for all 16 schools in the district. Most schools decide to use these grants to provide STEM programs, expanded arts curriculum, or student wellness programs.

Tickets available at smmwineauction.org.

To learn more about SMMEF visit http://www.smmef.org or www.facebook.com/smmef.

Submitted by Ann Conkle, Communications and Events Manager, Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation