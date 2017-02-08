Downtown

The Santa Monica History Museum is inviting children and their families to their free Hands on History workshop on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Santa Monica History Museum at 1350 7th Street, Santa Monica. The theme of February’s workshop will be Valentine’s Day. There will be a short, age-appropriate lesson in the galleries followed by a related craft activity.

Exchanging gifts and notes in celebration of Valentine’s Day became common in the mid-18th century with mass-produced cards available for the first time in the United States in the early 1830s. Hallmark Cards produced their first Valentine’s Day card in 1913 and today it is estimated that nearly 190 million Valentine’s Day cards are sent each year. Join as we celebrate this holiday centered on love and affection and to trace the history of sending sentiment from its hand-made origins through its lacy traditions to its place as a modern-day commercial powerhouse. After a lesson in the galleries, participants will move to the museum lobby where they will create a fun, festive Valentine’s Day craft to take home.

Children and their parents are invited to their free Hands on History workshop series held monthly from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each session includes a history lesson and a correlated craft or activity. Each workshop is designed to be engaging and educational for elementary age (5 – 11 years) children. Topics for the workshops rotate throughout the year to feature relevant, seasonal lessons and activities. RSVP is requested, registration is available at the door. Every workshop is offered free of charge.

Requests for additional information can be directed to Kathryn Evans, Development & Museum Manager at kevans@santamonicahistory.org or (310) 395-2290.

Submitted by Kathryn Evans, Development & Museum Manager

