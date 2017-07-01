Santa Monica Girls Fastpitch is sending multiple teams to the State softball championship next weekend in Lancaster.

The Santa Monica 8U Gold All-Star team made history this year as the first 8U team in the history of Santa Monica Girls Fastpitch to advance to the State championship. The 8U Gold team placed 3rd in the LA/South Bay District Tournament in La Mirada this weekend, which earned them a spot in the USA Softball Southern California “B” State Championship to be held in Lancaster. Last month the 8U Gold team won the All-Star tournament in Torrance. “I have never met a group of 8 and 9-year-olds that want to work so hard,” said the 8U Gold team’s head coach Alan “AJ” Juarez. “They are so determined to improve themselves. We have great pitching and fielding and our hitting is now at the same level. This really is a great group of girls and we are so excited to represent Santa Monica at the State level.”

Also advancing to the State championship is the Santa Monica 12U Gold team, who placed 2nd in the LA/South Bay District Tournament this weekend, after a very successful season of their own: they won the All-Star tournament in Moorpark, and placed second at All-Star tournaments in Torrance, San Dieguito and Fountain Valley. “I am honored to be a part of this amazing and dynamic team of talented softball players,” said the 12U Gold team’s head coach Tony Temblador. “At the beginning of the season, they set the bar very high for themselves when we placed first at the Moorpark tournament … then hard work, determination, accountability, and teamwork got us to where we are today. It’s been a summer full of ‘atta girls’.”

The Santa Monica 14U Gold team is also advancing to the State championship after placing 3rd in the LA/South Bay District Tournament this weekend. Their successful season included first place trophies at All-Star tournaments in Newbury Park, San Dieguito and Simi Valley. “We take tremendous pride in representing Santa Monica at both the District and State levels of USA Softball,” said the 14U Gold team’s head coach Spencer Schneider. “Several of our players have been with the league and playing together since they were in elementary school. It is truly gratifying to see them come together to achieve so much success this summer.”

All three teams will represent the Santa Monica Girls Fastpitch League against other softball teams from Southern California for a chance to make it to the USA Softball National Championship later this summer.

The 8U Gold All-Star team heading to States (pictured left to right, bottom row first): Miranda Soto, Francia Chavez, Aliyah Garcia, Elsy Chavez, Sophia Lopez, Isabella Urbina, Emma Ramirez, Leyla Fajardo-Nguyen, Mia Solano, Madison Thompson, Chloe La Brie, Reese Jerkens, Adriana Martinez, Coach Erin Urbina, Coach Allen Jerkens, Coach Alan “AJ” Juarez. Additional coaches (not pictured): Coach Bryant Chavez and Coach Marc Thompson. Photo courtesy of Ray Solano.

The 12U Gold All-Star team advancing to States (pictured left to right, bottom row first): Catherine Hou, Anna Oeser, Mia Egure, Evelyn Segal, Danielle Fifer, Hal’ia Jimenez y West, Mikayla Weinhouse, Sofia Temblador, Yesenia Olmedo, Brielle Minor, Coach Leo Fifer, Coach Scott Oeser, Coach Tony Temblador, Coach David Egure, TA Michelle Egure, and Natalie Antin (not pictured). Photo courtesy of Nikki Moreno.

The 14U Gold All-Star team heading to States (pictured left to right, bottom row first): Sydney Schneider, Maya Gillespie, Luci Daniel, Elizabeth Martinez, Molly Tenenbaum, Leilani Velasquez, Coach Spencer Schneider, Carla Hollins, Ella Edwards. Sophia Malaret, Hailey Heirigs, Kendall Kelly, Coach Russell Gillespie. Photo courtesy of Brandy Kelly.

Registration for Santa Monica girls softball is open for all Divisions (Fall season begins in late August, and Spring season begins in late January), please go to the Santa Monica Girls Fastpitch website: www.santamonicagirlssoftball.org .

Santa Monica Girls Fastpitch is a non-profit, all girls softball league for ages 4 to 14 serving Santa Monica and the Westside for over 30 years.