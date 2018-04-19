TRC Companies Inc., a leader in engineering, environmental consulting and construction management services, is pleased to announce the Idaho Avenue Pedestrian Overcrossing Bridge in Santa Monica has been named California’s Outstanding Bikeway and Trails Project for 2017.

The award for the spiraling footbridge, which takes people from the cliffs of Palisades Park down to the Pacific Ocean, was given by the American Society of Civil Engineers. TRC served as construction manager on the project.

“The Idaho Avenue Overcrossing is a striking new addition to Santa Monica’s beautiful waterfront, and TRC is thrilled to share in this prestigious award,” said Doug Massih, president of TRC’s infrastructure sector.

The new overcrossing replaced the original 1957 structure, which was starting to deteriorate. The project included the construction of a 1.2-mile bike path and jogging trail.

The work was part of a larger $20 million project in which TRC assisted the City of Santa Monica in rebuilding the California Incline Bridge, which connects Santa Monica to the Pacific Coast Highway. The original 750-foot bridge was constructed in the 1930s and needed to be brought up to current seismic standards.

For motorists driving up the California Incline, the V-shaped pier of the overcrossing frames stunning views of the Santa Monica Pier, the beach and the Pacific Ocean.

The Idaho Avenue Pedestrian Overcrossing has received numerous awards, including a 2018 Engineering Excellence Honor Award from the American Council on Engineering Companies of California and the 2017 International Bridge Conference Arthur G. Hayden Medal.

Submitted by Doug Hanchett, TRC Solutions Communications Manager