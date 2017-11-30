Submitted by the Santa Monica Fire Department:

On the morning of Thursday, November 30, at 2:05 a.m. the Santa Monica Public Safety Communications center received multiple calls reporting a structure fire at 302 Ashland Ave in the Ocean Park community of Santa Monica, CA. Fire Department units arrived 4 minutes 31 seconds after the initial 911 call and found a 3 story apartment complex with heavy amounts of fire coming from the second and third floors.

Santa Monica Firefighters aggressively fought back the flames and performed a search of the apartment units. Due to the amount of fire and the complexity of the apartment building, a “2nd Alarm” was requested for additional assistance from the Los Angeles Fire Department. The unit of origin was occupied by a family of 4 when the fire broke out. Fortunately, the family awoke to the smell of smoke and the sounding of smoke detectors and quickly escaped without injury.

The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes and confined to the apartment unit of origin which consisted of a 2 story open floor plan occupying the 2nd and 3rd floor of the building. Only minor smoke and water damage affected one adjacent unit within the 12 unit building. One family was displaced and there were no injuries reported to the occupants or first responders. A total of 42 Firefighters were on scene along with the Santa Monica Police Department and the American Red Cross.