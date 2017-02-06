Ocean Park

Santa Monica Conservancy Achieves LEED Gold

The Santa Monica Conservancy has earned LEED Gold certification, demonstrating that even a small, 100-year-old house can be rehabilitated and adapted for sustainable, contemporary use.

Awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design is a globally recognized symbol of excellence in green building. The Conservancy sought LEED certification for the Shotgun House, the site of its Preservation Resource Center, to emphasize that historic rehabilitation and sustainable, green building design and construction can be mutually beneficial.

“We are extremely pleased with the LEED Gold certification,” notes Conservancy president Carol Lemlein. “We made sure that the rehabilitation was done not only in a historically sensitive way but also sustainably under the leadership of Conservancy board vice president John Zinner, principal of Zinner Consultants, and his partner Glen Boldt.”

LEED™ has both prerequisites and credits, which earn points in categories such as water and energy efficiency, resources and materials, and indoor environmental quality. The Shotgun House earned points for all categories, most notably in its reuse of 95% of the original site as well as recycling 95% of its construction waste. Additionally, the Shotgun house features a drought-resistant, water-efficient garden.

“As a leader in implementing Green Building techniques, Santa Monica can proudly point to more than 50 structures in the City that have been recognized with LEED™ certification,” says Santa Monica Mayor Ted Winterer. “We are delighted the Santa Monica Conservancy has added yet another to our growing list and applaud its accomplishment in meeting the challenge of achieving the Gold standard for an historic property.”

A display describing the LEED rating is now part of the educational program at the Preservation Resource Center. The Conservancy thanks Engineering Economics, Inc (EEI), Brummitt Energy Associates, Carbon Solutions Group, Recology and the team at Zinner Consultants.

Founded in 2002, the Santa Monica Conservancy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting understanding of the cultural, social, economic and environmental benefits of preserving the historic resources of Santa Monica’s unique urban landscape. For information on programs, membership and the Conservancy’s Preservation Resource Center, see www.smconservancy.org.