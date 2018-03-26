Join the Santa Monica Conservancy as they celebrate the preservation of Santa Monica’s architectural and cultural heritage by honoring the winners of the 2018 Preservation Awards. The Annual Meeting will feature these exemplary people and spectacular projects, which show excellence in restoration, renovation, rehabilitation and adaptive reuse.

The event will also include an overview of their work, programs and advocacy as well as brief board elections.

The event will be held Sunday, April 8, from 2-4 p.m. at the Santa Monica Bay Woman’s Club 1210 4th Street. Visit http://www.smconservancy.org or call (310) 496-3146 for more information.

Submitted by the Santa Monica Conservancy