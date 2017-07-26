Citywide

Santa Monica Conservancy Receives Award from Los Angeles Business Council

The Santa Monica Conservancy‘s Preservation Resource Center received one of only two Preservation Awards presented by the Los Angeles Business Council (LABC).

The ceremony honored the Conservancy for its role in saving and rehabilitating a late 1890s Shotgun House, which now serves as a LEED Gold certified educational center and a model for adaptive reuse for the community. The City of Santa Monica, Fonda-Bonardi and Hohman Architects, Historic Resources Group, Minardos Group and FormLA Landscaping were also recognized for the Shotgun House project.

The Conservancy’s Preservation Resource Center was one of 45 winning projects selected from a competitive pool of over 200 projects, ranging from civic buildings and transportation hubs to commercial office and creative retail. Winners were selected by a jury panel representing a cross-section of industry experts, including representatives from top architectural firms, the City of Los Angeles, developers and engineers.

“The honored projects tonight provide a window into the values we hold dear and provide a path forward in how we all can improve our quality of life through beauty, function, and public benefit in one of America’s most dynamic cities,” said Kai-Uwe Bergmann of the visionary architectural firm BIG, whose projects include Google’s California headquarters.

The full list of honorees and their winning projects are available at www.labusinesscouncil.org.

-Submitted by Santa Monica Conservancy