The Santa Monica College Fashion Program presents its annual student fashion show — LA Mode 2018 — at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 11 in Barnum Hall at Santa Monica High School (600 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica; see www.barnumhall.org for parking information). Admission is $25 ($20 students). Violet Carpet begins at 5 p.m. with sponsor giveaways. Industry VIP Mixer will start at 5:45 p.m.

The show’s eclectic mix of casual, cocktail, club, and creative styles will feature 19 collections, reflecting each designer’s future aspirations. The event, organized by the Fashion Show Production students, is led by SMC fashion professors La Tanya Louis — LA Mode Show Producer — and Jan Ardell, Collections Director, with Lorrie Ivas as SMC Fashion Advisory Board-Industry-Judge Liaison, and Wynn Armstrong handling fashion technology.

LA Mode 2018 is a collaborative affair: SMC photography students will be “shooting” the show, under the direction of SMC Photography Professor Josh Withers and SMC instructor Ed Mangus, who is also organizing and co-hosting the show with Lorrie Ivas. SMC instructor Lloyd Lowe produced and directed the designers’ interview clips. SMC cosmetology students will be creating the looks for hair and make-up, under the direction of Professor Helen LeDonne.

The truly global collections — reflecting the talents of students who came to SMC from the Los Angeles area, across the United States, and around the world — were developed by students as part of their two-year fashion studies at SMC.

Industry professionals — from designers, stylists, and costume designers, to retailers — will judge the collections. Among them are Advisory Board Members and SMC alums, who now offer internships themselves, a true success story. Industry judges will pre-evaluate the collections “up close” May 31 at SMC’s main campus design studio and select winners in categories that include marketability, creativity, sustainability, and technical achievement. The outstanding runway collection will be voted on live at the event. Winners will receive prizes donated by Advisory Board member Joe Vecchiarelli, along with Blick Art Materials and LA fashion industry supporters.

The evening will also include the presentation of the third annual Style and Substance Award, paying homage to Jeannine Braden, an SMC alum who exemplifies the versatility and longevity of today’s LA fashion industry entrepreneur, and who is nationally recognized as an outstanding retail owner (Fred Segal Flair, Post 26), designer (Le Superbe, SaytheSun), as well as a stylist, buyer, and creative director. She is an active member of the SMC Fashion Advisory Board, and provides “real world” experience on styling shoots and in her design studio. SMC’s first Style and Substance Award was presented in 2016 to Ilse Metchek, founding President of the California Fashion Association (CFA), Executive Director of The Textiles Association of LA (TALA), and longtime member of the SMC Fashion Advisory Board. Marta Miller, owner of Lefty Production Co., a Downtown LA garment development and apparel factory, was the deserving 2017 recipient, consistently providing students with “real world” experience via tours, internships, and employment, while also serving on the Board.

The SMC Fashion Program – offered through the SMC Photography/Fashion Department chaired by Professor Josh Sanseri – offers Associate degrees and certificate programs in both Fashion Design and Fashion Merchandising.

Visit www.smc.edu/LaMode or send email to LaMode@smc.edu for more information. Also, visit SMC LA Mode Fashion Show on Facebook and @smclamode on Twitter, as well as smclamode and FFCsmc on Instagram.

Submitted by Grace Smith, SMC Public Information Officer