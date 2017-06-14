Downtown

Santa Monica Chamber Of Commerce hosts 92nd Annual Installation Dinner

The Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce will host an evening of Italian cuisine, awards, and a showcase of local businesses at its 92nd annual Installation Dinner at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows on June 14 at 5:30 p.m.

The event themed “Join us at the Table,” begins at 5:30 p.m. and will feature extended networking time for local businesses and entrepreneurs, as well as a silent auction featuring items from dozens of local businesses. The event will also signal the installation of the new 2017 – 2018 Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce Board, led by the incoming Board Chair West Hooker-Poletti, the owner of Locanda del Lago and Caffé Bellagio.

“It has truly been an amazing 28 years that I have been doing business in downtown Santa Monica,” Hooker-Poletti said. “I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to represent the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce as board chair, and am committed to this organization which supports our more than 1,200 members and our local community.”

Hooker-Poletti previously served as chair of the Santa Monica Convention and Visitors Bureau, chair of the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce West, and is currently on the board of the Italian Cultural Heritage Foundation and on the board of Com.It.Es.

“I’m honored and grateful for the incredible lineup of Board of Directors,” said Laurel Rosen, president of the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce. “I look forward to working closely with a diverse group of talent with a wide range of experience, especially our incoming Board Chair West Hooker-Poletti, to continue to provide our local businesses with the support they need to be successful.”

Julia Ladd, assistant vice president, property management at Santa Monica Place/Macerich, and former Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce board chair from 2014-2016, will be honored with the Roy E. Naylor Lifetime Achievement Award. Santa Monica law firm Harding, Larmore, Kutcher and Kozal, LLC, will be presented with the Bob Gabriel Community Service Business Award.

The event’s lead sponsors are Kaiser Permanente, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Worthe Real Estate Group, SP Plus, Downtown Santa Monica, UCLA Health, SM Travel & Tourism, Santa Monica Place. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

For tickets to the event and more information, visit www.smchamber.com/installationdinner or email events@smchamber.com.