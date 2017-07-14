SMO

On Saturday, July 15, Proteus Air Services, Santa Monica Flyers, and Santa Monica Aviation will be displaying training aircraft at Santa Monica Airport for Learn to Fly Day.

This free, all-ages event is a unique opportunity for the Santa Monica community to meet with flight instructors, sit in training aircraft, and learn more about becoming a pilot for fun, business travel, or a career.

Event will take place on Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.at Atlantic Aviation 2828 Donald Douglas Loop North.

There is free parking on site at Atlantic Aviation.