The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education approved the appointment of Ryan T. Bourke as the new Will Rogers Learning Community principal at its May 3, regular board meeting.

Bourke joins SMMUSD from New York City where he has served as principal of two Manhattan elementary schools: Midtown West School and The Elias Howe School. Along with his wife and daughter, he will be relocating to the Los Angeles area, where they have previously resided. His position is effective July 1, 2018. “What an honor it is to join the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District! I am very excited to serve as the principal of Will Rogers Learning Community,” Bourke said. “It is an incredible school whose vision and mission are closely aligned to my educational beliefs. I look forward to collaborating with staff, students, and families as we continue the amazing work together.”

As principal in New York, and previously in Rowland Heights California, Bourke has lead staff in various school-wide initiatives including growth mindset, cognitively guided instruction, and inquiry-based learning. He has supported staff to maximize student learning through a collaborative, hands-on approach that includes professional development and a frequent classroom presence. Bourke has also grant-funded campus beautification efforts including the building of culinary classrooms, science laboratories, and outdoor classrooms. In addition, he has introduced Columbia University Teacher’s College curriculum and materials to various schools. In addition to principal positions, Bourke previously served as an assistant principal at PS321 in Park Slope, instructor at Teachers College, Columbia University, a teacher, literacy coach and music teacher. He brings more than 20 years of experience in education to the district. He earned a Bachelor of Education from the University of Alberta, where he studied music and Spanish; Master of Arts from Teachers College, Columbia University and is a current candidate for a Doctor of Education from Columbia University. In addition, Bourke has completed administrative credentialing through the City University of New York. He holds multiple education certifications from New York and California. “I would like to congratulate Mr. Bourke on his new position,” Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati said. “I believe he will be a great addition to our leadership team.”

Submitted by Gail Pinsker Community & Public Relations Officer