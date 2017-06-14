On May 30, at about 5:25 p.m.

Officers responded to the Whole Foods Market – 500 Wilshire Blvd regarding a possible robbery. The reporting party indicated the suspect took a wallet from a customer and was last seen running in the parking lot. As officers arrived, they located the suspect and detained her for an investigation. Officers spoke to a victim who stated that as she was shopping the suspect bumped in to her. The victim’s purse which contained her wallet was on the top portion of the shopping cart. The victim noticed that her wallet was missing and the victim saw the suspect walking away holding her wallet. The victim yelled at the suspect to stop. The victim was able to grab a hold of the suspect and ask for help. Store security arrived and detained the suspect until police arrival. Sarah Mina Samimi, 26, homeless, was arrested for grand theft. Bail was set at $25,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law