On May 11, 2017 at about 2:29 p.m. officers responded to a radio call for service at Cynergy Cycles – 2300 Santa Monica Blvd regarding a robbery. The suspect entered the store and selected merchandise. The suspect exited the store without paying for any merchandise. An employee notified the store manager. The store manager followed the suspect and confronted the suspect. The suspect became upset, got into a fighting stance and swung at the manager several times. The store manager was able to step back and avoid the strikes. The suspect walked away and the manager maintained visual of the suspect. The manger was able to point out the suspect to arriving officers. The suspect was taken into custody. All property taken was recovered.

Plumm, William Jeffrey Plumm was taken into custody and booked for robbery and probabtion violation, with no bail.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.