On April 5, at about 4:32 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service in the 3000 block of Delaware Avenue regarding two subjects fighting in front of a residence. Officers arrived on scene and separated both subjects. An investigation revealed the victim was working on his car in the alley to the rear 2900 block of Exposition Blvd. with his friend. The victim’s friend saw the suspect walking in the alley carrying the victim’s skateboard and the victim told the suspect to stop. The suspect fled on the skateboard so the victim got on his bicycle and gave chase. The victim caught up with the suspect in the 3000 block of Delaware Ave. and a struggle ensued. The victim was able to hold down the suspect until police arrival. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail for booking.

Tyler Mitchel Davis, 27, from Mar Vista was arrested for robbery and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. Bail was set at $50,0000.

