Join organizers on April 23 at 9 a.m. for a fun casual ride along the beach with Mayor Ted Winterer and City Manager Rick Cole. Start at Perry’s Cafe at 2400 Ocean Front Walk at the intersection of Hollister Avenue. From there, ride along the beach path to visit the Beach Restoration Pilot Project with a presentation by The Bay Foundation. Then, pop over to the Annenberg Community Beach House for a private tour of the beautifully rehabilitated Marion Davies Guest House and a viewing of Personal Narrative, a new exhibition of artworks that stimulates conversation and inspires creativity while increasing social and cultural awareness. More details and RSVP at www.smgov.net/MayorsRide.

Bring your own bike, helmet, water bottle, and a bike lock. The round-trip ride is about 4 miles. Children should be capable of street riding or in an appropriate child seat or trailer.

No bike? No problem! Just grab a Breeze Bike or rent one from Perry’s. If you’re renting a bike from Perry’s, please arrive early. Perry’s opens at 8:30 a.m. and has a full coffee and breakfast menu.