A reward for information that solves the fatal shooting of a camper in Southern California’s Malibu Creek State Park has grown to $30,000.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors added $10,000 on Tuesday. Allergan plc has also contributed to the reward pool.

“We are determined to identify whoever is responsible for the tragic death of Tristan Beaudette, the man who was shot and killed while camping with his two young daughters in Malibu Creek State Park,” said Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. “Our hope is that this reward will help identify those responsible.”

The city of Malibu previously posted a $5,000 reward in the case of 35-year-old Tristan Thomas Beaudette, who was shot in the head June 22 while camping with his two young daughters. The pharmaceutical scientist was inside a tent at the time.

The park sprawls over a large area of wilderness in the Santa Monica Mountains north of the city of Malibu. A spate of unsolved shootings have occurred in the area dating back to 2016.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance and are asking anyone with information to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org