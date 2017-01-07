Enjoy the city’s healthy lifestyle and culinary scene with Santa Monica Restaurant Week, formerly known as Eat Well Week.

This bi-annual event is presented by the L.A. Tourism and Convention Board. Hundreds of fine dining restaurants in Los Angeles participate in this event to highlight diversity and culinary skills. This year Santa Monica Restaurant Week will showcase 21 participating restaurants throughout the city, starting Jan. 9 – 15.

“Santa Monica Travel & Tourism looks forward to the continuation of a successful partnership with California Restaurant Month with a new twist on our fifth annual culinary program,” said SMTT President/ CEO Misiti Kerns.

Santa Monica has a reputation as a health conscious culinary destination. This year Santa Monica chefs will offer specially crafted dishes that will help kick off the new year in a healthy way, by utilizing this year featured ingredient – the radish.

The radish is a root vegetable that is credited for its health benefits including its detoxifying properties, its Vitamin C, and its fiber content. Red, white, and black radishes are said to be beneficial to the liver and stomach.

Eric Greenspan, Chef and Owner of Mare in Santa Monica, is more than thrilled to be part of Restaurant Week.

“I have been in the restaurant industry for 20 years and personally I have always been very ingredient focused,” said Greenspan. “Frankly, radishes are featured pretty frequently here as it speaks to the cuisine we focus here at Mare, and our Executive Chef, Verite Mazzola does an excellent job.”

The radish is a unique choice, but it does not seem to be an obstacle for many of the chefs as they have created a dish that highlights the taste and texture of the radish.

“For restaurant week the main dish is Shellfish. Giving our guest the option of mussels, clams or shrimp that is made with a white wine broth, roasted radish, radish greens, along with a poached egg and some pasta,” said Greenspan. “It is truly and delicious meal that everyone should try.”

Specific restaurant participation varies from location to location. Some participants are offering prix-fixe meals at different price points for lunch, dinner or both. Multi-course dinners are available for up to $50 per person.

However, if you are on a budget Santa Monica Restaurant Week still offers dishes under $12. Catch Restaurant is offering a tasty $10 Rhubarb Tart. Dhaba Cuisine of India offers Curried Radish with Greens for $12. The Flower Child is offering Chopped Vegetable Salad for $9.25, and Fork in the Road is offering Roasted Radish for $10.

Monsieur Marcel will be offering their Hazlenut Yule Log, for $8. Obica Mozzarella Bar will be offering a vegan dish, Insalata di Quinoa for $11, and Perry’s Café will be offering a Creamy Radish Soup for $7. Plan Check Kitchen + Bar will be offering their Crispy Pork Belly for $12, Upper West Restaurant will offer their Red Curry & Lime Leaf Braised Black Radish for $10 and Wexler’s Deli will be offering The Big Salad with Farmer’s Market Radish for $10.

This year there are four newcomers to Santa Monica Restaurant Week. 1 Pico, Belcampo Meat Co., Catch Restaurant, and Coast.

“We are thrilled to have such a diverse selection of restaurants joining us in the celebration of Santa Monica’s unique culinary offerings,” said Kerns.

You can share your Santa Monica Restaurant Week experience on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter using #SMRestaurantWeek for a chance to win a wellness prize package.

Visit http://www.santamonica.com/restaurantweek/ for more information.

-Restaurant Week participants-

1 Pico at Shutters on the Beach

Smoked Trout Gem Lettuce Salad: Radish, apple, potato, celery, root, pickled red onion and lemon mustard vinaigrette ($23)

BarBelle at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel

Tuna Poké: Tuna, wakame, ginger, sesame and scallion dressing, togarashi, wonton, avocado, pickled daikon radish ($18)

Belcampo Meat Co.

Belcampo Braised Pork Belly: Pickled Radish Salad, Pickled Grape, Apple Mustarda ($15)

BOA Steakhouse

Breakfast Radish Crostino: Edamame butter, soft boiled egg, shaved breakfast radish ($13)

The Brixton

Roasted Cauliflower: Roasted cauliflower with pickled radish, fried capers, romanesco puree, zucchini gel, parmesan cream ($13, $11 during Happy Hour)

Catch Restaurant at Hotel Casa del Mar

Tuna Tataki and Pickled Radishes: Pickled radishes, roasted mushrooms and yuzu aioli ($18); Grilled Striped Bass and Watermelon Radishes: Fennel, winter Greens and citrus ($30); Rhubarb Tart ($10)

* $50 for pre-fixe menu or items can be purchased à la carte

Coast at Shutters on the Beach

Organic Farro Grain: Cucumber, radishes, arugula and feta ($23); Grilled Salmon Salad: Little Gem, asparagus, cucumber and avocado ($30)

Dhaba Cuisine of India

Curried Radish with Greens: Curried radish and greens with cumin, coriander, mango powder and curry leaves ($12)

FIG Restaurant at Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

Tomato and Radish Salad: Tomato and radish salad with mint, French feta, Zinfandel vinaigrette ($17)

Flower Child

Chopped Vegetable Salad: Organic greens, radish, avocado, heirloom carrot, edamame, baby tomato, cucumber, toasted sesame seed, ginger miso vinaigrette ($9.25)

Fork in the Road

Roasted Radish: Pancetta, shallot, tomato vingerette, horseradish-chamomile creme fraiche and peppered crumble ($10)

Inotheke

Chicken Kapama: Tomato braised chicken, potatoes, carrots, radishes ($16)

Locanda del Lago

Risotto al Ravanello: Organic carnaroli parmesan risotto, watermelon radish ($22)

Maré Santa Monica

Choice of Shellfish (Mussels, Clams, Shrimp): Made with a leek white wine broth, roasted radish, wilted radish greens, and shaved breakfast radish ($18)

Mélisse

Check back for radish dish details

Monsieur Marcel

Black Radish Mille-feuille: Layer of black radish, green apple, smoked white fish and black caviar ($15); Merlot Short Ribs: Red wine-braised short ribs, creamy black truffle polenta, asparagus and red radish ($25); Hazelnut Yule Log: Sponge cake with caramel hazelnut mousse and raspberry coulis ($8)

$40 for pre-fixe menu, items can be purchased à la carte

Obicà Mozzarella Bar

Insalata di Quinoa (vegan): Vegan red quinoa, avocado, papaya, mint, red radish ($11; add crab for an additional $4)

Perry’s Café

Creamy Radish Soup: A dreamy luscious radish Soup with Yukon gold potatoes and horseradish sour cream garnish ($7)

Plan Check Kitchen + Bar

Crispy Pork Belly: Braised watermelon radish, roasted onions, sriracha, sesame ($12)

Red O

Scallop Aguachile Cucumber and Serrano Aguachile, Avocado, Icicle Radish Escabeche and Radish Flowers: Maine diver scallops which are marinated in a cucumber and serrano juice, avocado are scattered on the plate and the dish is finished with an acidic bright and vibrant radish salad ($19)

Santa Monica Seafood

Grilled Shrimp Panzanella: Five jumbo white shrimp with organic greens, radishes, capers, avocado, red onion, crostinis and tomatoes with a white balsamic vinaigrette ($18)

Sushi Roku

Tuna Radish Sashimi: Tuna sashimi and goat cheese with garlic nikiri soy dressing served on a bed of sliced watermelon radish ($21)

Tiato Kitchen + Venue

Roasted Radishes & Cream: Whipped horseradish crème fraiche, crispy leeks, green onions, smoked pork rinds, lemon zest and rosemary flowers (grown in the Tiato Garden) with Korean chili flakes ($17)

Upper West Restaurant

Red Curry & Lime Leaf Braised Black Radish: Yam puree, fennel, Thai basil ($10)

Wexler’s Deli

The Big Salad with Farmer’s Market Radish: Farmers market radish, gem lettuce, tomato, olives, cucumbers, rye breadcrumbs, and crumbled hard boiled egg with a dill vinaigrette ($10; add choice of lox, sturgeon, trout, tuna salad, egg salad, or turkey for an additional $6)