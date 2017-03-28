On March 16, at about 12:30 p.m.

While patrolling the area of 500 block of Pico Blvd., an officer observed a subject urinating in public. The officer made contact with the suspect who was uncooperative and did not provided any identifiable information. The subject was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail for booking. While being processed into the jail for booking, the suspect became combative and a struggle ensued between the officers and jail staff. The suspect kicked a jailer several times during the struggle. The suspect was controlled and placed in a jail cell. Mina Emaa Ghaly, 31, from Santa Monica, was arrested for urinating in public, resisting arrest, and battery on jail staff. Bail was set at $25,000.