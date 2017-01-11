On December 27, 2016 at about 9:20 p.m.

Officers were patrolling in the area of 7th Street and Wilshire Blvd noticed a subject riding a bicycle in violation of a municipal code – no front headlight during darkness. Officers attempted to stop the subject. The subject fled from the officers. Officers were able to detain the suspect at 6th Street and Arizona. The suspect provided a false name to officers. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail.

Stefan Forbes, 39, from Los Angeles was arrested for resisting an officer and providing false identification.