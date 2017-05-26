The Santa Monica police department has arrested a suspect following a multi hour standoff.

The police department sent out an alert to residents at 6:50 p.m. Saying ” Santa Monica Police Activity in the area of the 200blk 19th St. Please avoid the area. If you reside in the area keep your window and doors locked and do not venture outside.”

Social media reports said someone was injured an near 20th and Georgina and SMPD said they were involved with a suspect barricaded in a home. The suspect was arrested at about 10 p.m. and officers said the investigation is ongoing.