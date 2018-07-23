The Santa Monica Daily Press has launched a redesigned website at www.smdp.com.

The new site revises and evolves features from the existing website but doesn’t feature any radical departures. The story mosaic remains (with a slightly different look), readers still have access to the paper’s substantial archive of past editions and all content remains part of a searchable database.

A photo gallery feature has been given more prominence on the main page and more photos are now incorporated throughout the site. Subscription to the email newsletter is easier and the newsletter itself will undergo its own set of revisions in the coming weeks.

In addition to cosmetic changes, the site navigation has been streamlined and comments on stories have been enabled. Additional advertising options are also available as part of the new look.

While the site is already live, additional revisions will be ongoing and feedback on the new site, look or features can be sent to editor@smdp.com.