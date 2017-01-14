On January 3, at about 8:55 a.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service of a disturbance at 9th Street and Colorado Blvd. Officers arrived and determined the reporting party was involved in a traffic accident. The reporting party was riding a bicycle and collided with a vehicle. Information was gathered to complete a traffic accident and the reporting party/subject was very agitated as he spoke to officers. The subject rode off on his bicycle and committed several violations endangering himself and others. When the subject refused to stop, officers detained the subject and attempted to issue him a citation for the violation. The subject refused to sign the citation and requested to be taken to jail. Derrick Shawn Goodson, 52, was arrested for a red-light violation and unsafe operation of a bicycle. Bail was set at $100.