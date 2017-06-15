Olympic Blvd

Renowned cellist Lynn Harrell plays Dvořák with the Los Angeles Doctors Symphony Orchestra

The Los Angeles Doctors Symphony Orchestra has announced its collaboration with renowned cellist, Lynn Harrell, in a performance of Dvořák’s Cello Concerto in B minor. Op 104. B. 191. The program will also feature the Turandot Overture and March by Weber and Hindemith’s rousing Symphonic Metamorphoses on Themes by Carl Maria von Weber. This will be the final concert of LADSO’s 2016-17 season.

There will be a silent auction in the lobby featuring selected examples of fine art photography by Dr. Myles Lee that begins at 7 p.m. a reception will follow the concert in the lobby with an opportunity to interact with the musicians.

The show will be on Saturday, June 17, at 8 p.m. at the Ann and Jerry Moss Theater at the Herb Alpert Educational Village at New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica. Admission is $20 Students under 18 years of age: Free. Parking is free.

Lynn Harrell is a consummate soloist, chamber musician, recitalist, conductor and teacher. His work throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia has placed him in the highest echelon of today’s performing artists. He is a frequent guest of many leading orchestras including Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Ottawa, Pittsburgh, and the National Symphony.

In Europe he has partnered with the orchestras of London, Munich, Berlin, Tonhalle and Israel. He has also toured extensively to Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. He has collaborated with such noted conductors as James Levine, Sir Neville Marriner, Kurt Masur, Zubin Mehta, André Previn, Sir Simon Rattle, Leonard Slatkin, Yuri Temirkanov, Michael Tilson Thomas and David Zinman.

He has a discography of more than 30 recordings which include the complete Bach Cello Suites. He was the recipient of the first Avery Fisher Award and has won two Grammys for the Tchaikovsky Piano Trio and the complete Beethoven Piano trios in collaboration with Itzhak Perlman and Vladimir Ashkenazy.

The Los Angeles Doctors Symphony Orchestra (www.ladso.org), now in its 64th consecutive season and led by Maestro Ivan Shulman for the past 27 years, is one of the oldest

community orchestras in the United States. Its mission is to provide enrichment of the communities it serves through the healing power of music, to support medical causes, and to support both young and emerging professional musicians in their pursuit of the discipline and joys found in musical expression.

This concert is sponsored, in part, by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the

Los Angeles County Arts Commission.