The American Red Cross needs help to bring back the A’s, B’s and O’s. This is not a typo. These letters represent blood types, and the reality is that during blood shortages these letters do go missing from hospital shelves. The American Red Cross urges donors of all blood types to give now to help prevent delays in patient care this summer.

Earlier this month, A’s, B’s and O’s began disappearing from brand logos, social media pages, signs and websites as part of the Missing Types campaign to draw attention to the need for new blood donors. More than 1,000 partners across the country, from small businesses to leading national brands, have signed on to join the #MissingType movement and raise awareness about the critical role of every blood donor.

While thousands of donors have answered the call to donate blood, more donors are needed now to help ensure blood types don’t go missing. During the summer, especially around holidays like Independence Day, donations often don’t keep pace with patient needs. The Red Cross is thanking all those who come to donate July 2-7 with an exclusive Red Cross Missing Types T-shirt, while supplies last.

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Volunteers needed

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit rdcrss.org/driver.

Beverly Hills

6/29/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Montage, 225 North Cannon Drive

Culver City

7/1/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Playa Christian Church, 12221 Juniette Street

7/11/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Corporate Pointe, 300 Corporate Pointe

7/12/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Symantec Corporation, 900 Corporate Pointe

Hollywood

6/26/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Hollywood Wilshire YMCA, 1553 N. Schrader Blvd

Los Angeles

6/26/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles County Civic Center Hall of Administration, 500 W Temple St.

6/27/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Blood Drive – Los Angeles Fire Station 59, 11505 W Olympic Blvd

6/28/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Los Angeles Department of Public Works, 1149 S Broadway

6/29/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA, 8015 S Sepulveda

6/29/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Blood Drive – Los Angeles Fire Station 59, 11505 W Olympic Blvd

6/29/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Blood Drive – Los Angeles Police Department, 6501 Fountain Ave

6/30/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., KLOS Radio Blood Drive – Los Angeles Fire Station 59, 11505 W Olympic Blvd

7/3/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Eagle Rock Plaza, 2700 Colorado Blvd

7/5/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Station 5, 8900 Emerson Ave

7/6/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, 8555 Beverly Blvd

7/8/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Crenshaw Christian Center, 7901 S. Vermont Ave

7/8/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dolores Mission Church, 171 S. Gless Street

7/8/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Ave

7/9/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Division, 1130 S Vermont Avenue

7/10/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caltrans, 100 S. Main St.

7/10/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 10100 Santa Monica Blvd, 10100 Santa Monica

7/11/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department South Bureau, 7600 S. Broadway

7/15/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Our Mother of Good Counsel Parish, 2060 North Vermont Ave

7/15/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Global Embassy of Activist for Peace, 2414 W. Slauson Ave

Malibu

7/10/2018: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Leo Carrillo State Beach, 35000 Pacific Coast Hwy

Marina del Rey

7/12/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Marina del Rey Hotel, 13534 Bali Way

Santa Monica

6/28/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Santa Monica College, 1900 Pico Blvd.

7/2/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St

7/5/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Le Meridien Del Fina Hotel, 530 Pico Boulevard

7/9/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St

West Hollywood

7/2/2018: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Avalon, 7316 Santa Monica Blvd

West Los Angeles

7/2/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Los Angeles Chapter, 11355 Ohio Ave

7/7/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Los Angeles Chapter, 11355 Ohio Ave

7/12/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Los Angeles Chapter, 11355 Ohio Ave

7/14/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Greater Los Angeles Chapter, 11355 Ohio Ave

For more information, please visit RedCross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org.

Submitted by Christine Welch, American Red Cross