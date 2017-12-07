On November 21, at about 9:39 a.m.

While patrolling the area of 500 block of Olympic Blvd, officers saw a subject taking items out of a City of Santa Monica trash receptacle in violation of a municipal code.

The subject was detained so he may be issued a citation. Officers determined the subject had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The subject was placed under arrest. Alfonso Rios Castillo, 25, homeless, was arrested for removing recyclables and outstanding warrants. Bail was set at $11,500.