Citywide

The Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation received $161,801 from 588 donors during a five-day drive to meet a $25,000 matching gift from Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows / MSD Capital. The drive ended on Tuesday, Jan. 31, which was also the end of the Ed Foundation’s annual parent pledge campaign.

“What an incredible show of support for our children!” said Linda Greenberg, Executive Director of the Education Foundation. “Our community is dedicated to making sure that students receive the best education possible. Thank you to every donor who generously contributed during this campaign and thank you to the Fairmont Miramar and MSD Capital for their leadership. We are so grateful!”

Donors contributed over $100,000 on the last day of the match alone, the most ever raised from community donations on a single day in the Ed Foundation’s history.

“We are truly amazed and energized by the tremendous response to this match,” said Ellis O’Connor, of MSD Hospitality, the hotel asset manager for MSD Capital, the Miramar’s parent company. “The response is a wonderful example of our community and local businesses partnering to affect positive change. We are so proud that our match inspired this amazing result and would like to thank each donor who joined us in supporting our local public school students.”

Education Foundation fundraising for programs in schools next year will continue through the spring with events as well as corporate and foundation outreach.

Upcoming events include the Greg Coote Concert For The Arts on March 11 featuring Michael McDonald (of the Doobie Brothers) with special guest Amy Holland, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Richard Page (Mr. Mister), VENICE and student musicians. On April 30, the Education Foundation’s Santa Monica-Malibu Wine Auction will be held at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, the event’s sponsor hotel. Finally, on May 21, local luminaries will dance in a competition, based on “Dancing with the Stars,” at the Sand and Sea Ball, held at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel.

Donations to the Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation change the lives of students in the Santa Monica-Malibu public schools. Contributions fund excellent programs – from arts to STEM to wellness – that shape our future problem solvers, visionaries and global citizens.

For a full list of programs, event information or to donate, go to smmef.org.

About the Education Foundation

Established in 1982 by a dedicated group of parents, community leaders, and local business owners, the Education Foundation raises funds to enhance and supplement the curriculum of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. The Ed Foundation’s mission is to engage the community to invest in a vibrant educational experience for all students in the Santa Monica and Malibu public schools. The Foundation raises funds through its annual campaign, endowment earnings and special events. To learn more about SMMEF visit www.smmef.org or like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/smmef.