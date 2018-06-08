On Saturday, June 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Pico Youth & Family Center at 715 Pico Blvd. in Santa Monica will convene a community forum that will include students, community leaders, parents, educators to provide a healing-centered space to discuss one of our community’s most important mental health concerns.

“Many of us will experience trauma in our lives. How we choose to deal with it can have life changing consequences. Fortunately, we know more about trauma and our community forum will be informative and fun,” said PYFC Associate Director Alex Aldana.

The forum titled: Triumph Over Trauma will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a yoga and meditation session. At 10:30 a.m. a panel discussion focused on trauma and how to overcome it will convene. Free food (Tacos) will be provided to participants at 12:30 p.m. After lunch, art as therapy workshops will be provided and the event will close with performances from PYFC’s talented music program participants.

“We invite the community to join us in a powerful conversation on trauma and its impact. The panelists that will speak are some of Santa Monica’s most courageous survivors who have inspiring stories that we can all learn from,” said PYFC founder and SMMUSD school board member, Oscar de la Torre.

Submitted by Oscar de la Torre