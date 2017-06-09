On May 31, at about 10:53 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service in the area of 6th Street and Broadway regarding a subject walking in the middle of the street and creating a traffic hazard. Officers located the subject in the 1300 block of 4th Street and saw the subject walking in the middle of the street. The subject’s pants were also lowered below his waist area exposing his genitalia to passersby. The subject was uncooperative and not willing to speak with officers but was taken into custody without incident. Mario Merino Raya, 28, from Hawthorne, was arrested for public nudity. Bail was set at $500.

