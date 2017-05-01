On April 18, at about 7:19 a.m.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Fraser Avenue regarding a prowling that just occurred. Upon arrival to the area, officers detained the subject for an investigation. Officers determined the subject was loitering about a property and slept on outdoor furniture of a residence. The subject was in possession of keys to a residence. A resident identified the subject as loitering in his backyard prompting the call to the police. Michael Palfrader, 24, homeless, was arrested receiving stolen property and prowling upon private property. Bail was set at $5,000.