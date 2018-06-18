All area residents and property owners are welcome to attend Providence Saint John’s Annual Community Outreach Meeting. At the meeting Providence Saint John’s representatives will provide information about the benefits Saint John’s provided to the community in 2017. Updates on Development Agreement compliance will be given by Providence Saint John’s Leadership. Attendees will have ample time to ask questions related to the Development Agreement.

This community meeting is Providence Saint John’s annual community meeting pursuant to our Development Agreement. This meeting is not about Providence Saint John’s plans for their second phase of development. For questions related to Phase Two development plans, please email psjplan@gmail.com

Individuals with questions or concerns related to Providence Saint John’s Development Agreement with the City of Santa Monica can contact Ronald Sorensen, Director of Community Health Partnerships at: Ronald.Sorensen@providence.org or (310) 829-8625.

The meeting date is June 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in CSS4 Conference Room, located in the Chan Soon-Shiong Building on the 4th Floor of Providence Saint John’s Health Center, 2121 Santa Monica Blvd.

Please valet park using the Main Entrance Lot on Santa Monica Blvd. Parking validation will be provided. Alternative transportation is always encouraged. Bike racks are available at the Healing Garden off Arizona Avenue and in the East parking lot near the Mullin Entry Plaza. Alternative transportation information is available on the Providence Saint John’s website at http://www.newsaintjohns.org/Transportation_Information.aspx.