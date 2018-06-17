On Tuesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 21, Saint John’s Health center will be presenting a free educational forum to the community. The forum will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Lecture topics presented by physicians, professors and researchers of the John Wayne Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center include: how the immune system prevents cancer, prevention and early detection of melanoma, bladder cancer and prostate cancer [including the value of the PSA test], integrative health, gynecologic cancer and immunotherapy. The program will include a question and answer/panel discussion.

Due to limited seating, reservations will be required. Please call (310) 829-8453 to make a reservation.