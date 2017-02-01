On January 19, at about 8:33 p.m.

Officers responded to Sephora at 1244 3r Street Promenade regarding a theft involving two subjects. The suspects were detained outside the store by officers without incident for an investigation. An investigation revealed the suspects entered the store and were monitored by Loss Prevention. The suspects were observed selecting merchandise from the sales floor and concealing it in a large bag. Loss Prevention staff confronted the suspects and told them to return the items. The suspects refused and walked out of the store. Loss Prevention followed the suspects out and flagged down nearby officers. Officers detained the suspects and recovered the stolen merchandise valued at $364.

Aliesha Janae Arrington, 25, from Fresno, was arrested for shoplifting and outstanding warrant. Bail was set at $55,000. Dejeane Champagne Brewer, 23, from Fresno, was arrested for receiving stolen property and false identification to police.