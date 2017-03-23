On March 11, at about 9:52 p.m.

Officers responded to the Apple Store – 1415 3rd Street Promenade regarding a petty theft suspect in custody. Officers arrived and met with Loss Prevention Staff who indicated the suspect entered the store and selected merchandise, two headphones valued at $699, from the sales floor and concealed the items in his bag. The suspect left the store without paying for any of the merchandise and Loss Prevention detained the suspect outside of the store. The store was desirous of prosecution and the merchandise was recovered.

Carlton Dennis Roberts, 44, from Los Angeles was arrested for shoplifting and a probation violation. Bail was set at $10,000.