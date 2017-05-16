Community Corporation of Santa Monica (CCSM) has reopened the process to qualify for affordable rental housing in the City.

CCSM is a nonprofit organization that builds and manages affordable housing throughout the Los Angeles area. The organization uses a combination of private and public funds to create housing options ranging from small four-unit buildings to their largest project containing 62 units. The sites are held in trust and staffed by employees hired from the residents.

Qualifying for Community Corp. housing used to be an annual process but officials now open the list twice a year. The first qualification is to obtain an appointment card in May, that card does not guarantee a place on the housing list, but does provide instructions for continuing the application process.

To be considered for affordable units this year, interested applicants must obtain an Appointment Card from the CCSM building at 502 Colorado Ave. in the community room. The card will provide a date and time to attend a one-hour qualification seminar. At the seminar, applicants will complete and online form to join the 2017 Housing Opportunity List.

The CCSM process occurs twice a year and individuals that joined the list in 2017 should not reapply. Applications from individuals already on the list will be rejected.

Appointment cards will be available:

Tuesday May 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 18 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Monday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, May 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Parking is not available onsite at 502 Colorado Ave. Applicants are encouraged to take public transit or use a public parking structure at 2nd and Colorado, 4th and Broadway or the Civic Center. No-one will be accepted to a seminar without an appointment card. For more information, call (310) 394-8487 or email marketinglist@communitycorp.org.

