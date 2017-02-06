On January 24, at about 10:57 p.m.

Officers were patrolling the area of 1500 Palisades Park made contact with a subject walking along the park. The subject admitted to having just urinated in the park but did not have any identification on him. Officers asked the subject if he had any weapons on him. The subject stated he did have a knife concealed in a sheath on his waistband. An approximate 9” fixed blade knife was recovered. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and was on felony probation. Valdez Gonzalez, 54, homeless was arrested for carrying a concealed knife and a probation violation. He was denied bail.