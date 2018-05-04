The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) is actively recruiting pollworkers for the upcoming June 5th Statewide Direct Primary Election. We are targeting recruitment of pollworkers in these specific areas to fill critical vacancies:

Beach Cities: Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, Malibu, Santa Monica, Marina Del Rey, Rancho Pales Verdes, Venice, Playa Del Rey, Torrance, El Segundo, San Pedro and Westchester

Los Angeles Communities: Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Bel-Air and Brentwood

San Fernando Valley: Sherman Oaks, Newhall and Granada Hills

To become a pollworker apply online or call (800) 815-2666, option 7. Pollworkers can earn up to $240 for their service.

May 2, 2018

Submitted by Brenda Duran