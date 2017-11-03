The Santa Monica Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to a stabbing at the intersection of 4th St. and Santa Monica Blvd.

According to SMPD, officers responded to the intersection at about 11:25 a.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon call.

“When officers arrived on scene they located a male victim with multiple stab wounds to his upper body area. Santa Monica Fire Department arrived and treated the victim,” said Sergeant Rudy Flores. “The victim was then transported to a local hospital and has been listed in stable but serious condition.”

Flores said officers learned the suspect and victim were involved in a confrontation prior to the stabbing. The suspect involved immediately fled the area prior to police arrival.

“The suspect has been described as a Male/White in his 20’s – 30’s, thin build, long light brown hair in a bun/ponytail, wearing all black clothing, and a black backpack,” said Flores. “Weapon used was an unknown stabbing instrument. This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, as the knife or other stabbing instrument is still outstanding.”

The victim took a photo of the suspect that was circulated to local media outlets.

“We are seeking the public’s assistance in locating this suspect wanted for attempt murder,” said Flores. “If the suspect is located we ask the public to immediately call 9-1-1. Anyone with additional information as to the identification and whereabouts of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Larios (310) 458-8937 or the Santa Monica Police Department (310) 458-8491.”