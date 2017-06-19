Detectives have discovered more evidence in a bizarre shooting after they found a Santa Monica man with a gunshot wound to his face outside JP’s Sports Bar and Grill near 11th and Wilshire Blvd early Monday, June 12.

Police now believe the gunshot victim shot himself at his home a few blocks away on the 1300 block of 9th Street in the Mid-City neighborhood. The victim has been identified as Jayson Albertorio, a wanted fugitive from New York. Police say Albertorio had a warrant for an armed robbery parole violation.

Albertorio has been released from the hospital and will be extradited to New York on the fugitive warrant. Meanwhile, detectives are still investigating the shooting incident in Santa Monica.

A friend of the victim who lives in New York called NYPD shortly before 6 a.m. Monday to report his friend had been shot in Santa Monica and the victim was outside the JP’s Bar. When local police got to JP’s, the victim was waiting outside the bar, which had been closed for hours. Police believe the shooting may have happened around 3 a.m.

Lt. Saul Rodriguez said the SMPD forensics team found no evidence that the shooting happened inside or outside the bar.

Despite the proximity of the wound to the victim’s mouth, Lt. Rodriguez said it was considered a “minor gunshot wound” and the victim was listed in fair condition at the hospital.

Anyone with more information should call the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8449.

