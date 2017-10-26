The Santa Monica Police

Department responded to 401

calls for service on Oct. 23.

Disturbance Of The Peace Intersection 18th / Pico 12:45 a.m.

Drunk Driving Investigation 1500 Block 2nd 12:56 a.m.

Suspicious Person 1400 Block 2nd 1:09 a.m.

Threats Report/Investigations 2100 Block Virginia 1:51 a.m.

Person Down Intersection Cloverfield / Colorado 1:57 a.m.

Disturbance Of The Peace 1100 Block 7th 2:35 a.m.

Auto Burglary Report 800 Block 3rd 4:27 a.m.

Auto Burglary Just Occurred 800 Block 3rd 5:25 a.m.

Disturbance Of The Peace 800 Block 6th 5:55 a.m.

Disturbance At A Business 700 Block Montana 6:08 a.m.

Report Of Shots Fired 2300 Block 33rd 6:21 a.m.

Report Of Shots Fired 3300 Block Pearl 6:24 a.m.

Report Of Shots Fired 2300 Block 33rd St 6:55 a.m.

Trespassing 1500 Block 4th 6:56 a.m.

Suspicious Person Intersection 2nd / Santa Monica 7:04 a.m.

Health & Safety Code Violation 1200 Block Yale 7:11 a.m.

Trespassing 200 Block Broadway 7:15 a.m.

Trespassing 1700 Block Cloverfield 7:18 a.m.

Grand Theft Report 2600 Block Lincoln 7:25 a.m.

Suspicious Circumstances 1300 Block Princeton 7:27 a.m.

Auto Burglary Report 700 Block Santa Monica 7:44 a.m.

Disturbance Of The Peace 1000 Block Broadway 8:06 a.m.

Trespassing 1500 Block Pico 8:24 a.m.

Health & Safety Code Violation 1500 Block PCH 8:28 a.m.

Suspicious Person 1000 Block 5th St 8:33 a.m.

Missing Person 1900 Block Pico Blvd 8:51 a.m.

Disturbance Of The Peace 1800 Block Ocean Front Walk 8:54 a.m.

Disturbance Of The Peace 2000 Block Santa Monica 08:54 a.m.

Threats Report/Investigations 600 Block Santa Monica 09:04 a.m.

Bike Theft Report 100 Block Broadway 09:21 a.m.

Loitering 1600 Block 19th St 09:29 a.m.

Stolen Vehicle 2700 Block Barnard Way 09:29 a.m.

Suspicious Person 1800 Block 18th 09:31 a.m.

Identity Theft 100 Block Wilshire 09:35 a.m.

Disturbance Of The Peace 800 Block Arizona 09:38 a.m.

Disturbance Of The Peace 2300 Block Ocean 10:04 a.m.

Battery Just Occurred 1700 Block Cloverfield 10:09 a.m.

Disturbance Of The Peace 800 Block Wilshire 10:11 a.m.

Sexual Assault 1700 Block Ocean 10:19 a.m.

Vehicle Parked On Sidewalk 2500 Block 4th 10:21 a.m.

Disturbance Of The Peace 1600 Block Ocean 10:27 a.m.

Auto Burglary Report 900 Block 14th 10:36 a.m.

Disturbance At A Business 600 Block Wilshire 10:42 a.m.

Suspicious Vehicle 800 Block Hill 10:52 a.m.

Threats Report/Investigations 1600 Block 17th 10:52 a.m.

Suspicious Person 3400 Block Pearl 10:58 a.m.

Disturbance At A Business 1200 Block 3rd Street Prom 11:10 a.m.

Burglary Report 500 Block Palisades 11:16 a.m.

Loitering 2800 Block Main 11:29 a.m.

Grand Theft Report 1200 Block Montana 11:31 a.m.

Encampment 2300 Block Lincoln 11:36 a.m.

Disturbance At A Business 2900 Block Main 11:43 a.m.

Violation Of Restraining Order 3400 Block Ocean Park 11:48 a.m.

Health & Safety Code Violation 2800 Block Main 11:52 a.m.

Traffic Hazard Intersection Cloverfield / Santa Monica 11:56 a.m.

Encampment 2800 Block The Beach 12:00 p.m.

Malicious Mischief Report 1500 Block Montana 12:14 p.m.

Trespassing 1100 Block 15th 12:21 p.m.

Disturbance Of The Peace 2000 Block Ocean Ave 12:21 p.m.

Disturbance At A Business 2000 Block Lincoln 12:41 p.m.

Burglary Report 1500 Block 9th 12:42 p.m.

Trespassing 500 Block Wilshire 12:46 p.m.

Battery Just Occurred Intersection Ocean Ave / Wilshire 12:53 p.m.

Burglary Report 2000 Block 4th 1:10 p.m.

Disturbance Of The Peace 900 Block 4th 1:10 p.m.

Disturbance Of The Peace 400 Block Broadway 1:10 p.m.

Petty Theft Just Occurred 1400 Block 3rd Street Prom 1:14 p.m.

Disturbance At A Business 1300 Block 4th St 1:18 p.m.

72 Hour Psychiatric Hold 1900 Block Pico 1:22 p.m.

Harassing Phone Calls Report 700 Block Montana 1:30 p.m.

Burglary Report 1000 Block 9th 1:32 p.m.

Identity Theft 900 Block 2nd 1:35 p.m.

Theft Of Recyclables 700 Block 12th 1:37 p.m.

Person Down 2000 Block Ocean 1:40 p.m.

Loud Music 2100 Block Ocean 1:48 p.m.

Threats Report/Investigations 400 Block Broadway 1:49 p.m.

Pedestrian Stop 600 Block Wilshire 1:49 p.m.

Disturbance Of The Peace 700 Block Broadway 2:10 p.m.

Vehicle Parked On Sidewalk 2500 Block 4th 2:17 p.m.

Identity Theft 2200 Block Neilson Way 2:22 p.m.

Burglary Report 1500 Block 10th 2:47 p.m.

Suspicious Vehicle 1500 Block PCH 3:25 p.m.

Suspicious Person 2100 Block Alta Ave 3:36 p.m.

Disturbance At A Business 1600 Block 16th 3:38 p.m.

Identity Theft 300 Block 11th 3:56 p.m.

Loud Music 2000 Block 21st 4:08 p.m.

Auto Burglary Report 1800 Block 9th 4:11 p.m.

Health & Safety Code Violation 1800 Block 9th 4:14 p.m.

Disturbance At A Business 1400 Block Lincoln 4:27 p.m.

Assault W/Deadly Weapon 300 Block Colorado 4:27 p.m.

Vehicle Blocking Driveway 300 Block San Vicente 4:30 p.m.

Public Intoxication Intersection Lincoln / Pearl 5:06 p.m.

Overdose 600 Block Palisades Beach 5:21 p.m.

Disturbance At A Business 1500 Block 2nd 5:23 p.m.

Identity Theft 900 Block 2nd 5:48 p.m.

Trespassing 1600 Block 19th 6:10 p.m.

Critical Missing Person 1800 Block Broadway 6:16 p.m.

Encampment 1700 Block 18th 6:21 p.m.

Person Down 1200 Block 14th 6:34 p.m.

Threats Report/Investigations 1700 Block Cloverfield 6:34 p.m.

Grand Theft Auto Report Intersection 14th / Idaho 6:47 p.m.

Suspicious Person 1700 Block Maple 6:49 p.m.

Malicious Mischief Now 1100 Block Pico 6:55 p.m.

Disturbance Of The Peace 1500 Block 16th 7:07 p.m.

Suspicious Person 1700 Block Ocean 7:19 p.m.

Auto Burglary Report 1200 Block 17th 7:22 p.m.

Trespassing 1400 Block 16th 7:45 p.m.

Encampment 800 Block Hill 7:58 p.m.

Family Disturbance 2700 Block Neilson Way 8:01 p.m.

Theft Of Recyclables 1100 Block Lincoln 8:03 p.m.

Violation Of Restraining Order 1700 Block Ocean Ave 8:04 p.m.

Arson Intersection 17th / Ocean Park 8:13 p.m.

Suspicious Person Intersection 2nd / Santa Monica 8:16 p.m.

Disturbance Of The Peace 2100 Block Ocean Front Walk 8:16 p.m.

Trespassing 500 Block Pier Ave 8:37 p.m.

Living In A Vehicle 700 Block Ashland Ave 8:48 p.m.

Disturbance At A Business 1800 Block Wilshire 8:49 p.m.

Suspicious Vehicle 1300 Block Pearl 8:55 p.m.

Disturbance Of The Peace 900 Block Palisades Park 8:55 p.m.

Drinking In Public Intersection Ocean / Colorado 8:59 p.m.

Disturbance Of The Peace 1500 Block 17th 9:01 p.m.

Disturbance Of The Peace 1400 Block 2nd 9:03 p.m.

Disturbance At A Business 1400 Block 3rd Street Prom 9:04 p.m.

Person Down 1500 Block 2nd 9:29 p.m.

Fight 600 Block Palisades Park 9:29 p.m.

Indecent Exposure 1400 Block 3rd Street Prom 9:32 p.m.

Disturbance Of The Peace 2400 Block Wilshire 9:32 p.m.

Disturbance At A Business 1500 Block 2nd 9:33 p.m.

Fight 1500 Block The Beach 9:41 p.m.

Person Down 1200 Block 14th 9:42 p.m.

Bike Theft Report 1400 Block 2nd 10:00 p.m.

Trespassing 2900 Block 4th 10:18 p.m.

Loud Music 1300 Block 3rd Street Prom 11:15 p.m.

Missing Person 900 Block Stanford 11:35 p.m.

Disturbance Of The Peace 500 Block Colorado 11:49 p.m.