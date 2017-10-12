367 on Oct. 10
Arson 400 block Wilshire 12:32 a.m.
Battery 0 block Pico 2:20 a.m.
Defrauding innkeeper 2700 block Wilshire 6:33 a.m.
Encampment 1500 block Ocean 6:50 a.m.
Petty theft 1400 block 12th 7:22 a.m.
Encampment 1600 block 20th 7:39 a.m.
Grand theft 2800 block Wilshire 7:45 a.m.
Encampment 1100 block the beach 7:52 a.m.
Critical missing 2100 block Santa Monica 7:59 a.m.
Battery 300 block Pico 8:00 a.m.
Drunk driving 23rd / Ocean Park 8:03 a.m.
Burglary 2200 block 5th 8:03 a.m.
Panhandling 1500 block 2nd 8:50 a.m.
Bike theft 400 block Arizona 9:12 a.m.
Petty theft 2500 block Colorado 10:08 a.m.
Theft recyclables 2000 block California 10:11 a.m.
Vandalism 1600 block Santa Monica 10:15 a.m.
Encampment 1800 block Interstate 10 10:18 a.m.
Burglary 2200 block 5th 10:58 a.m.
Counterfeit money 1300 block Ocean 11:19 a.m.
Indecent exposure Lincoln / Santa Monica 11:28 a.m.
Strongarm robbery 1000 block Broadway 11:29 a.m.
Vandalism 300 block Bicknell 11:29 a.m.
Burglary 100 block Pico 11:48 a.m.
Petty theft 1500 block 6th 12:01 p.m.
Traffic collision 23rd / Wilshire 12:25 p.m.
Petty theft 800 block Wilshire 12:27 p.m.
Petty theft 1500 block 6th 12:31 p.m.
Speeding 11th / Santa Monica 12:33 p.m.
Burglary 600 block 9th 12:53 p.m.
Vandalism 2900 block Nebraska 1:12 p.m.
Traffic collision 7th / Adelaide 1:21 p.m.
Fraud 800 block Pico 1:30 p.m.
Burglary 2000 block Olympic 1:44 p.m.
Traffic collision 1300 block 4th 1:51 p.m.
Petty theft 1900 block Wilshire 2:11 p.m.
Petty theft 4th / Colorado 2:14 p.m.
Petty theft 200 block Broadway 2:19 p.m.
Petty theft 300 block Santa Monica 2:20 p.m.
Strongarm robbery 2400 block Santa Monica 2:23 p.m.
Status check 900 block 4th 2:24 p.m.
Encampment 900 block the beach 2:29 p.m.
Burglary investigation 2000 block Yorkshire 2:30 p.m.
Drunk driving 4th / Santa Monica 2:38 p.m.
Bike theft 1700 block Ocean 2:43 p.m.
Petty theft 1900 block Main 2:52 p.m.
Person down 1500 block 5th 2:55 p.m.
Fight 500 block Broadway 3:09 p.m.
Speeding 26th / Wilshire 3:13 p.m.
Petty theft 1300 block 6th 3:15 p.m.
Encampment 2400 block the beach 3:50 p.m.
Hit and run 2200 block Wilshire 4:12 p.m.
Burglary 1500 block 12th 4:16 p.m.
Burglary 2000 block Main 4:21 p.m.
Defrauding innkeeper 400 block Santa Monica Pier 4:35 p.m.
Battery 300 block Olympic 4:39 p.m.
Theft recyclables 800 block 18th 4:47 p.m.
Fight 100 block Colorado 5:25 p.m.
Drunk driving 1800 block Lincoln 5:36 p.m.
Strongarm robbery 1700 block Ocean 5:36 p.m.
Petty theft 1400 block 12th 6:00 p.m.
Hit and run Nebraska / Centinela 6:01 p.m.
Auto burglary 300 block Bicknell 6:13 p.m.
Speeding 4th / Interstate 10 7:25 p.m.
Drunk driving 17th / Pine 7:49 p.m.
Grand theft 1900 block Wilshire 8:17 p.m.
Stolen vehicle 2900 block Pico 8:18 p.m.
Defrauding innkeeper 300 block Civic Center 8:39 p.m.
Encampment 2300 block 4th 9:27 p.m.
Vandalism 1800 block Lincoln 10:01 p.m.
Battery 1200 block 12th 10:19 p.m.
Petty theft 1300 block Wilshire 10:19 p.m.
Fight 800 block Wilshire 10:21 p.m.
Indecent exposure 900 block Montana 10:28 p.m.
Battery 200 block Santa Monica Pier 10:30 p.m.