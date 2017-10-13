On October 6, at about 4 p.m.

The Santa Monica Police Department received numerous call for service regarding a male subject in possession of two large knives that were protruding out of his back pockets. Several witnesses reported seeing the subject at various locations.

The subject was located on the 2100 block of Ocean Avenue. The subject was detained for an investigation at the 1600 block of Ocean Avenue. The suspect admitted to possessing the knives for protection and the blade was concealed in his waistband.

The suspect was placed under arrest for a weapons violation. Andrew Robert Fernandez, 25, homeless, was arrested for carrying a concealed knife. Bail was set at $20,000.