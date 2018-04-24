Police say a Connecticut man was driving drunk with his two teenage sons when he ran a red light and plowed into a Metro Expo Line Train crossing Lincoln Boulevard early last Wednesday morning. Anthony Manuel Beltran Sr. is charged with driving under the influence, child endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

The 54-year-old man is in jail on a $410,000 bail pending future court dates. Beltran could not be reached for comment.

Officers responded to the crash at 12:23 a.m. on April 18 on Colorado Avenue. Paramedics rushed all three people in the car to the hospital with significant injuries. Lt. Saul Rodriguez with the Santa Monica Police Department told the Daily Press one of the teens suffered major head trauma and is still in critical condition but is expected to survive.

“He is able to talk but we haven’t interviewed him yet,” Lt. Rodriguez said, explaining detectives are still gathering evidence to know more about what led up to the crash. The other teen was released from the hospital and reunited with his mother Friday.

Rodriguez said the teens had also been drinking the night of the accident and that both are under the age of 18.

“Everyone in the car was intoxicated,” Rodriguez said.

SMPD’s Major Accident Response Team said the train was traveling west through the intersection when Beltran ran a red light heading north, hitting the train. Rodriguez said none of the train passengers had significant injuries.

Police revealed few details about why they think Beltran, who lives in Waterford, Connecticut, was in the area.

“I don’t know why he was here in Santa Monica,” Lt. Rodriguez said. “I’m not sure the purpose of his visit.”

The case is still open. Anyone with information should contact Investigators Pace or Olson at (310) 458-8954.

