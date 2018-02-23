Police officers are actively searching for a suspect connected to a violent home invasion attempt near Santa Monica High School at about 3:30 a.m. this morning.

According to Lieutenant Saul Rodriguez, officers were called to the 1700 block of 5th Street (between Santa Monica High School and the Doubletree Hotel) for an “unknown trouble” call in an apartment complex. Officers found a woman suffering from stab wounds and determined a male suspect had broken into her home while she was sleeping.

“The suspect grabbed a knife from the kitchen and demanded money and property,” said a statement issued by SMPD. “The suspect stabbed the victim in the arm and jumped on top of her. A struggle ensued and the victim was able to fight off the suspect. The suspect fled the apartment through the front door. The suspect is described as a black male, 25-30 years old, wearing a red beanie and dark colored camaflouged sweatpants.”

Officers said they located a blood trail in the 1500 block of 12th Street that they believe is connected to the suspect and further investigation suggests he has continued to travel east. Officers are currently searching the area and have called for additional resources such as a tracking dog to aid in the search.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for surgery.