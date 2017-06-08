On May 31, at about 8:47 p.m.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Lincoln Blvd regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. The reporting party indicated the suspect was last seen sitting on a bus bench. Officers arrived to the area and spoke to the victim. The victim indicated he was walking along the sidewalk when for unknown reasons he was struck in the back of the head by a glass bottle. The victim was able to point out the suspect, standing across the street, to officers. Officers approached the suspect and attempted to take the suspect into custody. The suspect refused to comply and a struggle ensued. The suspect was eventually taken into custody. A search of the suspect led to the recovery of a knife concealed in the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt. Keron Howard, 33, from Monrovia, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer by force; resisting arrest; and carrying a concealed dirk/dagger. Bail was set at $30,000.

