On January 9, at about 4:35 p.m.

Officers responded to Drugtown Pharmacy at 802 7th Street regarding a possible fraud suspect at the location. Officers met with the pharmacist outside of the store. Officers learned the suspect was attempting to fill a prescription under the name of another and was attempting to pay with an identification and check of the unwitting victim. The pharmacist was alerted and called police to investigate. The suspect was found to be in possession of another’s driver’s license and had used the check at a previous doctor’s office. The suspect was placed under arrest without incident.

Julia Deutsch, 24, was arrested for check forgery, identity theft and receiving stolen property.